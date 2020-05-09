1,911 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, 46 Newly Registered

46 news cases of Covid-19 were registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. 22 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 1,911, the Secretary of the National Operational Headquarters Associate Professor Dimo Dimov announced at the regular morning briefing held at the Council of Ministers building. 21 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of Bulgarians who recovered from Covid-19 until now reached 422.

There are 11 active districts in the country. Targovishte entered the list of Bulgarian districts with confirmed cases of Covid-19. 1 recovered patient in Kardzhali district tested positive again. Similar cases are registered in many other countries as well. According to experts from the World Health Organization, in these cases we are not talking about re-infection, but people test positive again, because the coronavirus migrates to the lower respiratory tract, Associate Professor Dimov explained.

5 medics, including 4 doctors and a nurse, tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of medics diagnosed with the novel coronavisus reached 2016. The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria reached 88 people./BNR