The Weather Today: Mostly Sunny with Light Wind in Bulgaria

The weather today will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will temporarly increase in the afternoon. The wind will be light, in the southeastern half of the country it will be from south-southwest, in the other regions - from northwest. Daily temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 22 and 27 degrees, lower on the Black Sea coast, in Sofia 24-25, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month. It will decrease During the day and in the evening will be around the average for the month.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon are expected temporary increases in cloudiness. A moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters - about 17 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 9. It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate south-southeast wind will blow. Warmer with maximum air temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 12-15. The sea waves will be 1-2 points.