“The COVID-19 Will not Disappear in the Summer” Canadian Scientists Report

Canadian scientists have analyzed March statistics on the rate of spread of the coronavirus in different regions of the world and concluded that climatic conditions and air temperature have nothing to do with the development of the pandemic, according to the Canadian Medical Association.

"The virus will not disappear in the summer, as many hope. This must be understood. On the other hand, our observations show that the severity of the restrictive measures is directly related to the rate of spread of the infection. So far, this is the only effective method of combating COVID-19 and it is very important that it is maintained" said epidemiologist Dion Gesink of Canada's Western University and head of the publication's press service.



Experts have not found any relationship between the geographical location and the pace of the epidemic. This applies to both countries in Europe and Asia, as well as those in North and South America and Africa. The percentage of humidity, the level of urbanization, the cost of health care or the GDP of the surveyed countries had no impact.

The only deterrent was the volume of quarantine measures taken - the ban on holding mass events, the closure of schools and the keeping of social distance. For this reason, Canadian scientists are drawing the attention of authorities in all countries worldwide to be especially careful about loosening quarantine measures.