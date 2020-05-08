Santorini's Hoteliers are Counting on Their Guests to Return to Them

The beaches in Santorini have new benefits - the sunbeds are surrounded by frames made of Plexiglas, which serve as a precaution against the coronavirus, said "Kathimerini". In this way, the hoteliers on the island rely on their guests to return to them again.

Some beach bar owners admit that they do not like these restrictions, but they comply them because they hope that this will ensure attendance this year.

"We hope that these constructions that you see are not the future of the beaches. We do not want this, but if it is necessary and if the safety of the people depends on it, we will put such a structure or any other, "they said.

The business of the most popular holiday island in Greece takes all necessary hygiene measures before the start of the season.