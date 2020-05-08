Santorini's Hoteliers are Counting on Their Guests to Return to Them

Business » TOURISM | May 8, 2020, Friday // 17:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Santorini's Hoteliers are Counting on Their Guests to Return to Them pixabay.com

The beaches in Santorini have new benefits - the sunbeds are surrounded by frames made of Plexiglas, which serve as a precaution against the coronavirus, said "Kathimerini". In this way, the hoteliers on the island rely on their guests to return to them again.

Some beach bar owners admit that they do not like these restrictions, but they comply them because they hope that this will ensure attendance this year.

"We hope that these constructions that you see are not the future of the beaches. We do not want this, but if it is necessary and if the safety of the people depends on it, we will put such a structure or any other, "they said.

The business of the most popular holiday island in Greece takes all necessary hygiene measures before the start of the season.
 
People there are aware that if the country opens to tourists in July, as the government predicts, businesses will have already made losses in a few months.
 
Santorini is a popular destination for tourists worldwide. Every summer, its cobbled streets are crowded. In 2018, 2 million people visited the volcanic island. The place is a popular destination for weddings and honeymoons. Now the streets and terraces are empty. 

Santorini Hotel Association Vice President Andreas Patiniotis said bookings in June last year were 70%, while they are now around 30%. He admits that things will not be easy.
 
"I believe we have to start somewhere to have a job for our suppliers, for our employees. There are so many people who depend on hotels, "said Patiniotis. /Econ.bg
 
 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria