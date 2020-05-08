Barcelona has Opened its Beaches but Only for Sports Games

Business » TOURISM | May 8, 2020, Friday // 17:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Barcelona has Opened its Beaches but Only for Sports Games pixabay.com

Barcelona opened its beaches today, closed since the beginning of the isolation imposed in mid-March. However people can visit them only if they play sports and between 6 and 10 o'clock, AFP reported.

So at sunrise, with temperatures approaching 20 degrees Celsius, dozens of Barcelona residents found themselves on the beach swimming, running, surfing or diving.

Authorities warn that people cannot go for a walk on the beach, but only to practice individual sports. But there were also trespassers. Some took advantage of the sunrise to sit on the sand and meditate.

However, the appearance of the police convinced these few "non-athletes" to leave the beach. In other cities such as San Sebastian in the Basque Country and Valencia in eastern Spain, the beaches are also already open for sports.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria