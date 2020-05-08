Barcelona has Opened its Beaches but Only for Sports Games

Barcelona opened its beaches today, closed since the beginning of the isolation imposed in mid-March. However people can visit them only if they play sports and between 6 and 10 o'clock, AFP reported.

So at sunrise, with temperatures approaching 20 degrees Celsius, dozens of Barcelona residents found themselves on the beach swimming, running, surfing or diving.

Authorities warn that people cannot go for a walk on the beach, but only to practice individual sports. But there were also trespassers. Some took advantage of the sunrise to sit on the sand and meditate.

However, the appearance of the police convinced these few "non-athletes" to leave the beach. In other cities such as San Sebastian in the Basque Country and Valencia in eastern Spain, the beaches are also already open for sports.