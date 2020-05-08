Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: The Epidemic in Bulgaria is still Far from Over

The epidemic in Bulgaria is still far from over, although the signals for control are becoming more clear. This opinion was expressed by the State Chief Health Inspector and member of the National Operational Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev before the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Obviously, we are very far from the end of the epidemic and any decisions - both for the granting of measures and for their return, should be taken very carefully and very proportionately," said the health inspector.

Currently, between 40-80 new cases of COVID-19 infection are registered in the country, which is a stable growth, which shows that the widespread spread of the disease is limited.

There is also a regional distribution of cases, with the associate professor pointing to Vidin and Targovishte as examples. On the one hand, in the Vidin region there are a large number of patients, while in the Targovishte region the tests do not find any virus carriers for the time being.

Kunchev urges not to speculate on the level of infection in old people's homes, as out of 15,000 residents across the country, only 60 cases of infection and 20 staff members have been reported.