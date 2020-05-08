Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: The Epidemic in Bulgaria is still Far from Over

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 8, 2020, Friday // 17:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: The Epidemic in Bulgaria is still Far from Over www.pixabay.com

The epidemic in Bulgaria is still far from over, although the signals for control are becoming more clear. This opinion was expressed by the State Chief Health Inspector and member of the National Operational Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev before the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Obviously, we are very far from the end of the epidemic and any decisions - both for the granting of measures and for their return, should be taken very carefully and very proportionately," said the health inspector.

Currently, between 40-80 new cases of COVID-19 infection are registered in the country, which is a stable growth, which shows that the widespread spread of the disease is limited.

There is also a regional distribution of cases, with the associate professor pointing to Vidin and Targovishte as examples. On the one hand, in the Vidin region there are a large number of patients, while in the Targovishte region the tests do not find any virus carriers for the time being.

Kunchev urges not to speculate on the level of infection in old people's homes, as out of 15,000 residents across the country, only 60 cases of infection and 20 staff members have been reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, epidemic, Bulgaria, Angle Kunchev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria