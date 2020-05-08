Bulgaria's Domestic Tourism will be Restored on May 13
Bulgaria's domestic tourism will be restored on May 13 when the state of emergency is lifted. It will begin with the gradual opening of guest houses and small hotels in compliance with the sanitary measures.
However, it is not clear yet when Bulgaria will start welcoming foreign tourists, this country’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Television. The beaches along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are being prepared to welcome tourists. The possibility to resume flights after June 15 is currently being discussed in Europe, Minister Angelkova pointed out./BNR
