The BNB Releases into Circulation a Partially Gold-Plated Silver Commemorative Coin ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’
From 11 May 2020 the Bulgarian National Bank will release into circulation a partially gold-plated silver commemorative coin ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’, BNB reported.
It will be sold for BGN 72 (seventy two levs).
The coin can be purchased in the BNB Cash Centre, 10, Mihail Tenev St., and in offices and branches of DSK Bank EAD, First Investment Bank AD, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) AD, and Texim Bank AD.
From 11th through 13th May 2020, each client (a natural person or legal entity) can buy up to 2 coins at the Bulgarian National Bank, and after that period the ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’ coin will be sold without any restrictions.
A list of bank offices and branches where the new commemorative coin ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’, issue 2020, will be sold
Pictures: BNB
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria's Domestic Tourism will be Restored on May 13
- » Greek Hotels Want Easier Access for Tourists through Bulgaria
- » The Island of St. Anastasia is Open for Visitors once again
- » Slovenia and Bulgaria's Presidents Discussed the Measures Adopted for Tackling the Consequences Caused by the Coronavirus
- » Summer Season 2020 in Bulgaria is Expected to Launch on July 1st
- » The Sun: Brits Return to Bulgaria's Resorts in July