The BNB Releases into Circulation a Partially Gold-Plated Silver Commemorative Coin ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’

From 11 May 2020 the Bulgarian National Bank will release into circulation a partially gold-plated silver commemorative coin ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’, BNB reported.

It will be sold for BGN 72 (seventy two levs).

The coin can be purchased in the BNB Cash Centre, 10, Mihail Tenev St., and in offices and branches of DSK Bank EAD, First Investment Bank AD, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) AD, and Texim Bank AD.

From 11th through 13th May 2020, each client (a natural person or legal entity) can buy up to 2 coins at the Bulgarian National Bank, and after that period the ‘100 Years of University of National and World Economy’ coin will be sold without any restrictions.

