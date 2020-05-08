CEM with a New Chairman - Betina Zhoteva
The Electronic Media Council elected Betina Zhoteva as chair of the CEM.
The decision was taken with 3 votes "in favor" - G. Georgieva, S. Vladimirova, B. Zhoteva, abstained - Iv. Dimitrova and R. Elenova.
The new chairman will take office tomorrow - May 9, 2020.
