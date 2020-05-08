CEM with a New Chairman - Betina Zhoteva

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 8, 2020, Friday // 13:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: CEM with a New Chairman - Betina Zhoteva www.pixabay.com

The Electronic Media Council elected Betina Zhoteva as chair of the CEM.

The decision was taken with 3 votes "in favor" - G. Georgieva, S. Vladimirova, B. Zhoteva, abstained - Iv. Dimitrova and R. Elenova.

The new chairman will take office tomorrow - May 9, 2020.

