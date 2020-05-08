Parliament Resumes its Work from Thursday - May 14th
This was announced by the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva.
Parliament resumes its work from Thursday - May 14. This was announced by the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva at the end of the extraordinary sitting for the vote on the amendments to the Health Act.
Later it will be discussed exactly how the National Assembly will continue its work and what will be the registration methods. Karayancheva announced.
The MPs held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss changes to the Health Act.
