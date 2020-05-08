The Island of St. Anastasia is Open for Visitors once again

The only inhabitable Bulgarian island of St. Anastasia opens today for the most eager to visit it, but with certain security measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum on the island will remain closed, and only the open spaces and the Church will be available to guests, econ.bg reported.

At a later stage, with certain restrictions, the cafeteria and the restaurant will be opened.

Today, Anastasia ships will make their first trip at 10:00 am starting at the Maritime Station area. Its stay on the island will be 120 minutes. The second course to the island is scheduled for 13.30.

For now, the municipal catamaran "Anastasia" will sail with reduced passenger capacity. The aim is to respect the recommended 2-meter distance between passengers and to prevent many people from crowding. It remains mandatory for all passengers to wear masks indoors, themayor.eu reported.