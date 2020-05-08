Nearly 4 Million People Worldwide are Infected with COVID-19

More and more countries are easing the restrictions, amid the declining spread of the infection.

More than 3 million and 800 thousand people are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 worldwide. The death toll is 270,000, most in the United States.

The French government's plan to exit the quarantine provides for the start of operations and the opening of shops on May 11. Among them are more than half of the shops on the Champs-Elysées in Paris.