German Chancellor Angela Merkel Called on Kosovo and Serbia to Reach an Agreement by the End of 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to "roll up their sleeves" and reach a mutual agreement.

During virtual talks at the EU-Western Balkans summit, Merkel spoke with Aleksandar Vučić and Hashim Thaçi and called on them to reach an agreement by the end of this year, BGNES reported, citing the Ina news agency.

According to TV Klan, the German chancellor told the two leaders to learn from the Prespa agreement signed between Macedonian and Greek Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev, Alexis Tsipras, ending a long-running dispute over the name of Northern Macedonia.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell also said an agreement should be reached this year.

According to the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, an agreement between the two countries could be reached by March 2021.

Meanwhile, information has appeared in the Kosovo media that Germany's position on the idea of changing borders remains unchanged. A possible exchange of territories, as the allegations appear periodically, contradicts the idea of achieving peace and stability in the Western Balkans region.

The only task that the negotiating parties have is to reach a comprehensive, legally binding agreement. It is believed that Germany, in coordination with European partners, should play a key role in the dialogue process.