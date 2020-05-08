Bulgaria Asks Committee on Resolving Historical Issues with North Macedonia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 8, 2020, Friday // 11:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Asks Committee on Resolving Historical Issues with North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has asked the Committee on resolving historical issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia to resume work, albeit remotely. Recently, there have been over 100 publications about Bulgaria in North Macedonia. The anti-Bulgarian theme is present in the pre-election situation in the country.

Election come and go but neighbours stay, Zaharieva said. Our goal is to recognize our common history, to celebrate together the heroes who have identified themselves as Bulgarians, but have fought for the ideals of Macedonia, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister explained./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria