Bulgaria Asks Committee on Resolving Historical Issues with North Macedonia
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has asked the Committee on resolving historical issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia to resume work, albeit remotely. Recently, there have been over 100 publications about Bulgaria in North Macedonia. The anti-Bulgarian theme is present in the pre-election situation in the country.
Election come and go but neighbours stay, Zaharieva said. Our goal is to recognize our common history, to celebrate together the heroes who have identified themselves as Bulgarians, but have fought for the ideals of Macedonia, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister explained./BNR
