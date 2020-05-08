Bulgaria's PM Met with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa: The Current Situation Requires for Us to Be United

Today Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa. During the talks the efforts the two countries are making to combat the coronavirus were discussed. Another highlight of the meeting were the initiatives the US Embassy supported in helping Bulgaria during the state of emergency.

"The current situation requires for us to be united, to show solidarity and to help one another. In this way, we will be able to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect at-risk citizens and cure more patients infected with the new virus," the Bulgarian Prime Minister noted.

"The US and Bulgaria stand side by side, as Secretary of State Pompeo recently noted. Our strategic partnership continues unabated. We are stronger together," said US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Mustafa respected social distancing and safety rules as part of their commitment to support the effective measures taken by the government to limit the rate of disease spread in Bulgaria. Borissov and Mustafa reiterated that democracies will cope with this period of insecurity and will emerge from it even stronger.

Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Mustafa also continued discussions on the US-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, including strengthening common security and defense cooperation, as well as strengthening economic and energy ties./ COUNCIL OF MINISTERS