MPs are Discussing how the Bulgarians will Live and Work after the State of Emergency

At today's extraordinary plenary session, the deputies will consider the changes in the Health Act at first reading, BGNES reported.

The texts have already been approved by the parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs.The cabinet proposes measures to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19, which will be implemented after the end of the state of emergency, as well as limiting its economic consequences. The state of emergency ends on May 13th, and the government has decided not to propose an extension.

The bill aims to create a legal framework to ensure the delay in the spread of the infection, as well as the normal functioning of our health system.

It stipulates that all anti-epidemic measures will be determined by an act of the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev or the director of the respective regional health inspectorate at the proposal of the chief state health inspector.

The Minister of Health will also determine the obligatory isolation of the patients with infectious diseases, the infectious agents, the persons in contact with them and the people who have entered Bulgaria from other countries.

In addition to the health sector, some of the measures are socio-economic. It is envisaged that the unpaid leave of up to 60 working days used in 2020 will be considered as work and insurance experience.