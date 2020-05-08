Football Championship in Bulgaria to be Resumed on 5 June

Sports | May 8, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: Football Championship in Bulgaria to be Resumed on 5 June pixabay.com

The Bulgarian Football Union’s expert working group has taken a decision to resume the first league championship on 5 June, and the training process - as of mid-May.

If the 2019/2020 season is completed, the finals of the Bulgarian Supercup are to take place on 22 July, and the start of season 2020/2021 is to be given on 25 July. 

