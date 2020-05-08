Football Championship in Bulgaria to be Resumed on 5 June
Sports | May 8, 2020, Friday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
The Bulgarian Football Union’s expert working group has taken a decision to resume the first league championship on 5 June, and the training process - as of mid-May.
If the 2019/2020 season is completed, the finals of the Bulgarian Supercup are to take place on 22 July, and the start of season 2020/2021 is to be given on 25 July.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Swimming Pools and Tennis Courts Re-open with Restrictions
- » PM Shinzo Abe: The Tokyo Olympics Won't be Held unless the Coronavirus Pandemic is Contained
- » On April 20th Hristo Prodanov Became a Hero - He Climbed Mount Everest Without the Use of Supplementary Oxygen
- » The Biggest Premier League Transfer Rumours Ahead of the Summer Window
- » Because of the Pandemic: The Boxing Match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua Postponed
- » 2020 Summer Olympics - On July 23rd