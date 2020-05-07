Russia is Now in the Top 5 of the Most Affected by the Coronavirus Countries

Russia is already in the top 5 most affected countries in the world. Over the past 24 hours, more than 11,200 new cases have been registered there, bringing the total number to 177,160, BNT reported.

Almost half of the newly infected did not show any symptoms. Most cases have been reported in Moscow.

According to screening studies, the number of patients in the city is about 300 thousand, which is about 2 to two and a half percent of the total population of the Russian capital.