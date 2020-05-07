1829 are the Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

1829 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters, as of 17:00, today, May 7, the Ministry of Health announced. Today, 18 more new cases have been proven - 4 in Yambol, 1 in Plovdiv, 12 in Sofia and 1 in Varna. The labs continue to work.

355 are the persons with confirmed COVID-19, who are placed in medical establishments. Of these, 43 are in intensive care units and clinics.

192 doctors and nurses are with confirmed coronavirus infection.

As of 17:00, the registered cases on a reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 64; Burgas - 51; Varna - 27; Veliko Tarnovo - 25; Vidin - 161; Vratsa - 12; Gabrovo - 7; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 78; Lovech - 2; Montana - 20; Pazardzhik - 52; Pernik - 23; Pleven - 176; Plovdiv –80; Razgrad - 1, Ruse - 15; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 55; Smolyan - 38; Sofia - 791; Stara Zagora - 39; Haskovo - 26; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 51.

The total number of deceased persons with COVID-19 was 84.