The Cabinet Allocates nearly BGN 1.5 Million in Aid to 12 Countries and UNICEF for the Fight against COVID-19

The Council of Ministers has allocated BGN 860 568 to international organizations with a leading role in the fight against COVID-19. These include the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The official development assistance that Bulgaria is obliged to provide as a member of the EU, for developing countries and the most vulnerable social groups, is now redirected to fight the pandemic.

Ministers separately approved the provision of another BGN 636 150 for humanitarian aid to 12 partner countries from the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership and the EU's Southern Neighborhood.

The funds will be used to purchase and provide 4,150 sets of protective medical supplies worth a total of BGN 369,350 to Serbia, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus and Iraq. The kits contain specialized protective clothing, a helmet and goggles designed to protect medical personnel.

The aid also includes 5,336 durable food packages produced in Bulgaria worth BGN 266,800. They are intended for Serbia, Albania and the Republic of Northern Macedonia. Humanitarian aid is financed under the official development assistance provided in the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2020.