The Cabinet has Approved 2.4 Million BGN for Scientific Research for Related to COVID-19

The government has approved an additional cost of BGN 2.4 million for project financing of thematic competitions related to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Scientific Research Fund, the government's press service announced.

The main objective of the Fund is to financially support projects and activities for the promotion and development of research. In 2020 it is planned for thematic competitions in the following areas of intervention to be announced: biological and biomedical research in the field of genetic carriers of epidemiological and immunological studies related to the course of the infection; development of therapies for treatment of coronavirus infection and vaccines for prevention of SARS-CoV2 infection with proven in vivo model; social, economic and educational aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.

At the same time, competitions for bilateral or international projects related to COVID-19, as well as for the prevention of epidemics and the reduction of the spread of high-risk viral diseases are also planned.