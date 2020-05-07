The Sun: Brits Return to Bulgaria's Resorts in July

BRITS could return to Bulgaria's Sunny Beach as soon as July as the country reduces its lockdown measures.

To encourage tourists, beaches will also offer free loungers, sun beds and tables when they open again for business.

Bulgaria has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low - the country has reported just 1,704 infections, and 50 deaths, The Sun reported.

A state of emergency was declared on March 13 with travel bans, the closure of educational establishments and many businesses, as well allowing the police to intervene against those breaking the rules.

This will now expire on May 13, with plans to open resorts in the next few months starting from July 1.

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov announced yesterday: “We are moving towards actions related to the gradual restoration of social and economic life, with a focus on measures that will remain in place."

One of the changes likely coming to beach resorts, with Sunny Beach being the most popular with British tourists thanks to being great value, is the waiving of fees often charged to allow a gradual return.

National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria leader Valeri Simeonov warned that even worst cases scenarios could see tourists again by August.

He explained: "We all very much want the tourist season to open as soon as possible.

"If things turn out to be worse, it may be August."

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova added: "We are in constant dialogue with the major tour operators we have worked with so far."

