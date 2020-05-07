Summer Season 2020 in Bulgaria is Expected to Launch on July 1st

According to our optimistic forecasts, we expect an active summer season on July 1st. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova during the discussion of the Health law at the meeting of the Legal Commission.

According to her, it depends on how the infection with the coronavirus goes.

"Apart from that, by law, on June 1, the beaches must be ready so that the risk can be minimized and their proper equipment can be fully ensured in order to protect people's lives and health," Angelkova said.

She pointed out that the Health Act offered a legal possibility for various hypotheses and alternatives in which each of the tenants or concessionaires on a given beach could be negotiated with the state. The Minister drew attention to the principle of individualization.