Summer Season 2020 in Bulgaria is Expected to Launch on July 1st

Business » TOURISM | May 7, 2020, Thursday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Summer Season 2020 in Bulgaria is Expected to Launch on July 1st www.novinite.bg

According to our optimistic forecasts, we expect an active summer season on July 1st. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova during the discussion of the Health law at the meeting of the Legal Commission.

According to her, it depends on how the infection with the coronavirus goes.

"Apart from that, by law, on June 1, the beaches must be ready so that the risk can be minimized and their proper equipment can be fully ensured in order to protect people's lives and health," Angelkova said.

She pointed out that the Health Act offered a legal possibility for various hypotheses and alternatives in which each of the tenants or concessionaires on a given beach could be negotiated with the state. The Minister drew attention to the principle of individualization.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria