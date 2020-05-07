The Emmy Nominee Series "20 Minutes" Premieres in Bulgaria on TDC

The hit Turkish series "20 minutes", nominated for the prestigious Emmy Awards, debuted in Bulgaria on Timeless Drama Channel (TDC). The unique global channel recently launched in Bulgaria and is available on the Bulsatcom network. 20 Minutes will offer viewers a story filled with dramatic twists, love emotions and endless battles between the good and the evil. The popular series will meet viewers with some of Turkey's most famous actors - Tuba Büyüküstün and İlker Aksum, and will air daily at 6:50 p.m., 10:55 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:05 p.m. and 11:15 pm, on channel 444.

The drama series "20 minutes" will captivate the audience with its exciting plot and unexpected twists. The production tells the story of the lovely, well-educated history teacher Ali and his wife, Melek, who run a bakery together. In just a moment, their entire lives change - Melek is arrested and charged with attempted murder. Ali is faced with the daunting task of saving his beloved, protecting his family and bringing his old life back. The plot of the series is inspired by the American film "The Next Three Days" starring Russell Crowe, but differs in some key moments in the story.

The captivating love story of Ali and Melek is just one of the many exciting premieres that will be broadcast on the one - of - a - kind TV channel dedicated entirely to Turkish drama series. The channel is developing extremely dynamically, and is currently watched by over 5 million households worldwide and is especially popular in Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Middle East.