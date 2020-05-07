Seasonal Workers Blocked in France on May 5th are Returning to Bulgaria

Society | May 7, 2020, Thursday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Seasonal Workers Blocked in France on May 5th are Returning to Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The 70 Bulgarian seasonal workers blocked at the Paris airport on May 5th, will be returned to Bulgaria, but it is unclear if all of them will be boarded by Bulgaria Air.

Bulgarian citizens remained blocked at the Paris airport for more than 24 hours. They complained that their documents and telephone numbers had been taken from the French border authorities.

Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry quoted the ban on seasonal workers in France, which has been in force since April 8, as the reason for the situation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Buglaria, France, blocked
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria