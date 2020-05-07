Seasonal Workers Blocked in France on May 5th are Returning to Bulgaria
The 70 Bulgarian seasonal workers blocked at the Paris airport on May 5th, will be returned to Bulgaria, but it is unclear if all of them will be boarded by Bulgaria Air.
Bulgarian citizens remained blocked at the Paris airport for more than 24 hours. They complained that their documents and telephone numbers had been taken from the French border authorities.
Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry quoted the ban on seasonal workers in France, which has been in force since April 8, as the reason for the situation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Cabinet has Approved 2.4 Million BGN for Scientific Research for Related to COVID-19
- » The Emmy Nominee Series "20 Minutes" Premieres in Bulgaria on TDC
- » Survey: More than Half of the Bulgarians are Pessimistic about the Development of the Economy after the Pandemic
- » Bulgarian Citizen Infected with COVID-19 Died in Romania
- » Chloroquine Shipments are Starting Nationwide
- » The Paid Parking Zones in Sofia are Restored