Seasonal Workers Blocked in France on May 5th are Returning to Bulgaria

The 70 Bulgarian seasonal workers blocked at the Paris airport on May 5th, will be returned to Bulgaria, but it is unclear if all of them will be boarded by Bulgaria Air.

Bulgarian citizens remained blocked at the Paris airport for more than 24 hours. They complained that their documents and telephone numbers had been taken from the French border authorities.

Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry quoted the ban on seasonal workers in France, which has been in force since April 8, as the reason for the situation.