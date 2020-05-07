Survey: More than Half of the Bulgarians are Pessimistic about the Development of the Economy after the Pandemic

Over half of Bulgarians (57%) share pessimistic attitudes towards the economic development over the next year. The largest share (31%) say it will take more than a year to return to a normal lifestyle, and 9% say people will never return to it. 68% say they would be worried to visit places where there are many people.

This is indicated by data from a survey dedicated to the COVID-19 situation and conducted by "Trend" for 24 Hours newspaper.

63% of the interviewees indicate that the National Operations Headquarters against the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria is doing its job. 27% are of the opposite opinion.

The debate regarding the measures taken in Bulgaria and other countries, and the strategy undertaken by Sweden to build "herd immunity" continues in the public space. The opinion of the interviewees is divided into three equal shares. 33% say Sweden's strategy is right. The same proportion (33%) are of the opposite opinion and believe that this strategy is not correct. 34% cannot say.

The study asked a number of questions related to people's perceptions of their mental and physical condition, income and job, as well as certain concerns.

The lack of social events, as well as the lack of work for some (52%), leads to high proportions of negative impact on the mental and physical health of people. 18% are of the opposite opinion. Only 5% state that they rather have a positive effect on their general mental and physical condition.

23% state that they do not stay at home longer than usual.

"Rather, pessimistic about the economy over the next year is pessimistic" - 42% share this opinion. 15% are very pessimistic. However, 31% are rather optimistic and 6% are very optimistic about economic development. 22% of respondents believe that their incomes will decline significantly in the next year, and 24% that it will rather decrease. Low shares are reported in terms of income growth attitudes.

The expectations of the Bulgarians for a return to the normal way of life we had before the pandemic show an awareness of the long battle that awaits us. The largest share (31%) indicated that it would take more than a year to return to our normal way of life. 14% believe that this will happen between 1 and 3 months. The same share (14%) are of the opinion that this will take between 3 and 6 months. 9% of the interviewees are of the opinion that we will never return to a normal lifestyle.

68% say they would be reluctant to visit places where there are many people. 28% are of the opposite opinion. 57% would be worried about going to a restaurant / cafe and 39% would not be worried. 64% are worried about traveling abroad, 29% would not worry. 48% would not bother to goon vacation this summer, while 43% said they would worry.