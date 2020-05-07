Bulgarian Citizen Infected with COVID-19 Died in Romania

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizen Infected with COVID-19 Died in Romania

The strategic communication group of the Romanian government announced four new deaths of patients with Covid-19 this morning, including one Bulgarian citizen, France Press reported. A 62-year-old Bulgarian citizen who was a truck driver died in the northwestern district of Arad.

The man was traveling in transit through Romania and on April 25 felt unwell in Arad County. He was admitted to Arad County Hospital for Emergency Medical Services, where it was confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19. The man was in serious condition - he had bronchopneumonia, developed acute renal failure (acute kidney failure) and suffered septic shock. He died on May 6th in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The government's strategic communications group also released details of the other three victims of the disease - two women and a man, Romanian citizens, aged between 64 and 88. Tthe COVID-19 death cases in Romania increased to 868.

