Chloroquine Shipments are Starting Nationwide

The company "Bul Bio" is ready to distribute the medicine chloroquine and this starts today across the country.

The company has a distribution opportunity and the chloroquine drug will be distributed throughout the country today. The product is provided for use in the country." This was stated by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who heads the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

"This will increase doctors' confidence that they can further help people," he said.

The current supply is sufficient to treat 2,500 patients.

Today, the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski and the director of "Pirogov" - Prof. Asen Baltov were also present at the Center.

Deliveries to Sofia start today. Borissov stressed that the chloroquine must be transported throughout the country today.

For his part, Mutafchiiski said the success was undeniable. "Because there is no clear horizon for the end of this pandemic, this gives us the opportunity for even greater independence in the country to deal with this problem. As with the protective clothing and all the other things that have been done, "he said.

According to him, doctors in the country will be given precise instructions on exactly how to use the product. "The Infectious Diseases Society in Bulgaria developed precise instructions for the use of the drug," said Gen. Mutafchiiski.