Chloroquine Shipments are Starting Nationwide

Society » HEALTH | May 7, 2020, Thursday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Chloroquine Shipments are Starting Nationwide www.pixabay.com

The company "Bul Bio" is ready to distribute the medicine chloroquine and this starts today across the country.

The company has a distribution opportunity and the chloroquine drug will be distributed throughout the country today. The product is provided for use in the country." This was stated by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who heads the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

"This will increase doctors' confidence that they can further help people," he said.

The current supply is sufficient to treat 2,500 patients.

Today, the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski and the director of "Pirogov" - Prof. Asen Baltov were also present at the Center.

Deliveries to Sofia start today. Borissov stressed that the chloroquine must be transported throughout the country today.

For his part, Mutafchiiski said the success was undeniable. "Because there is no clear horizon for the end of this pandemic, this gives us the opportunity for even greater independence in the country to deal with this problem. As with the protective clothing and all the other things that have been done, "he said.

According to him, doctors in the country will be given precise instructions on exactly how to use the product. "The Infectious Diseases Society in Bulgaria developed precise instructions for the use of the drug," said Gen. Mutafchiiski.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chloroquine, shipments, drug
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria