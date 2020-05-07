The Paid Parking Zones in Sofia are Restored
As of today, May 7, 2020, the "blue" and "green" zones in Sofia are being restored, the Sofia Municipality announced. We remind you that the working hours of the zones start at 8:30 am and end at 7:30 pm.
Permitted parking in the "blue" area is within two hours, and the price is 2 BGN per hour. Payment is made either with a coupon or with a SMS on the short number 1302. Parking in the "green" area is allowed for up to 4 hours, and the price per hour - 1 BGN. Payment is again either with a coupon or with with a SMS on the short number.
