Sunny Weather will Prevail Today

Bulgaria: Sunny Weather will Prevail Today www.pixabay.com

Today the weather will be sunny. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but it will rain only in some places in the eastern half of the country. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 ° and 20 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness. It will be windy with moderate and strong wind from north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 10 °, at 2000 meters - about 3 °.

The temperature of the sea water is 14 ° -15 °.

