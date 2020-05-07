Serbia Lifted the State of Emergency

The Serbian parliament has lifted the state of emergency which was announced on March 15th because of the new coronavirus.

Serbia has met all the conditions recommended by the World Health Organization, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said, addressing lawmakers:

"The main condition for the state of emergency to be lifted was for the percentage of those infected to be below 5% more than a week. This condition has been met thanks to the restrictive measures, discipline and commitment from healthcare professionals and everyone else. As of April 28, the number of infected is less than 5 percent. "

The curfew is canceled, but some restrictions remain. These include mandatory wearing of masks and gloves in vehicles, mandatory distance between people in restaurants and cafes, continuing students' distance learning. The cinemas and theaters remain closed.

Weddings, christenings and birthdays in Serbia will be allowed from June 15th.

On Monday, the country eased restrictive measures by reopening restaurants and cafes. Shopping centers are also expected to be reopened.

Nearly 10,000 people got infected with the coronavirus in Serbia. 203 people have died.