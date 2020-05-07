Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borisov: If the Rules are not Followed - We Will Close Everything Again

Prime Minister Borisov took part in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which was held via video conference. The previous meeting in this format was during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in May 2018 in Sofia.

"Things are not good with the coronavirus in Europe. I am based on all the data from today. We must follow all measures - distance and disinfection. If there is an increase in the number of patients and if the rules are not followed - we will close everything again. "steps in front of all colleagues from Europe.

They are now dissolving the measures that we have never imposed. You here in Bulgaria have always been disbanded. Kindergartens will definitely not be open. This is dangerous. The headquarters was also strongly against," Borisov said. Novinite.bg