Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borisov: If the Rules are not Followed - We Will Close Everything Again

Politics | May 7, 2020, Thursday // 09:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borisov: If the Rules are not Followed - We Will Close Everything Again https://www.flickr.com/photos/eppofficial/12978298614/

Prime Minister Borisov took part in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which was held via video conference. The previous meeting in this format was during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in May 2018 in Sofia.

"Things are not good with the coronavirus in Europe. I am based on all the data from today. We must follow all measures - distance and disinfection. If there is an increase in the number of patients and if the rules are not followed - we will close everything again. "steps in front of all colleagues from Europe.

They are now dissolving the measures that we have never imposed. You here in Bulgaria have always been disbanded. Kindergartens will definitely not be open. This is dangerous. The headquarters was also strongly against," Borisov said. Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria