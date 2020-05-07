Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 1811, Newly Infected - 53
For the last 24 hours there are 53 newly infected with COVID-19. Thus confirmed cases in the country are 1811. This was announced by the President of the National Operational Headquarters Gen. Mutafchiiski. So far, 52,931 samples have been taken.
Of the new cases, there are 25 people in hospitals. There is a new case of an infected person by the medical staff. Their total number is now 192 people. So far, there are 47 people in "Pirogov", informed Prof. Asen Baltov. 8 of them were cured. Another 24 people were cured and their number is 384. 84 people have already died of coronavirus.
New cases of the last 24 hours were found in the districts of Sofia (19 cases), Yambol (12 cases), Pazardzhik (5 cases), Pleven (5 cases), Pernik (4 cases), Burgas (3 cases), Blagoevgrad (2 cases) , Vratsa (2 cases), Kyustendil (1 case). The most infected so far are in Sofia - 779 people.
Of all 1811 found with COVID-19 - 882 were men and 929 were women. 353 are persons with confirmed COVID-19 in Bulgaria, who are hospitalized under medical supervision, 38 of them are in intensive structures. The oldest patient is 95 years old and the youngest is a 2-month-old baby.
