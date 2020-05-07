Bulgaria: Swimming Pools and Tennis Courts Re-open with Restrictions

Outdoor sporting activities are now officially allowed, but only for individual sports. Swimming pools are also expected to open in the coming days, but if they meet all the health and safety requirements set by the Minister of Health.

Preparation for the opening has already begun in the largest swimming complex in the coastal city of Bourgas. Water heating installations are on to heat the water up to 26-27 degrees. The necessary disinfectants are also provided to guarantee the safety of swimmers.

Every person who goes to the pool will have the body temperature measured. The training sessions will last one hour, and then there will be half an hour after the trainings in order to completely disinfect the changing rooms and common areas./ BNT

Only a certain number of athletes will be allowed in the changing rooms and in the showers in order to ensure compliance with the requirement to maintain a physical distance of 2.5 m between each other. Toilets will be disinfected every hour.

The measures will also apply to tennis courts.

However, for the time being all sporting events of a competitive nature remain prohibited.