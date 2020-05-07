PM Boyko Borissov after EU-Western Balkans Summit: EU is Mobilizing More than 3.3 Billion Euros for the Western Balkans

Speaking at a briefing on May 6 after his participation in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that the EU is mobilizing very quickly a package of more than 3.3 billion euros for the health systems of the Western Balkans.

He added that for the needs of the social and economic recovery of our partners, a package of macro-financial assistance of EUR 730 million and EUR 1.7 billion of assistance from the European Investment Bank for projects was provided.

This is a huge financial injection for the Western Balkans, Borissov said.

Her emphasized point 9 of the closing declaration.

Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister: Point 9 is very important for Bulgaria, it is the rule of law, freedom of the media, the fight against organized crime, which has been adopted - the EU fully supports the promise of Western Balkan partners to inclusive regional cooperation and strengthening good neighbourly relations, including with EU Member States. Implementation of bilateral agreements, good neighbourly relations and tangible results, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the good neighbourly relations agreement with Bulgaria, remain important in this regard.

At the beginning of the conference, the Prime Minister announced that for Bulgaria, the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries is the most important incentive for achieving stability, security and prosperity in the region. And European support to tackle the health and economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak is more than 3.3 billion euros.

The meeting was organized by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the EU./ BNT

