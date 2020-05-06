Heads of EU and Western Balkans Countries will Meet Virtually

Heads of State or Government of the EU and the Western Balkans will hold a video meeting to discuss the spread of Covid-19 and misinformation. The meeting is not set to set a date for the start of accession talks with Northern Macedonia and Albania, as it was originally intended, if the meeting had taken place in Zagreb.

The Covid-19 epidemic caused the originally scheduled event to be canceled. The meeting documents noted that issues of EU enlargement and association policy would not be on the agenda today.

The participants will discuss the fight against terrorism and counteracting illegal migration. They are intended to address issues of more resilience for the Balkan countries, including in the electronic environment.

Representatives of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Kosovo are expected to attend the joint meeting with the European Council.

The Presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament, representatives of the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank will also participate.