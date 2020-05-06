1758 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in the Country

For the last 24 hours, 69 positive results have been established in Bulgaria. There are 1758 confirmed cases in the country.

These data were announced at a regular briefing by the secretary of the National Operational Headquarters for combating coronavirus infection in Bulgaria Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.

The newly registered cases are as it follows: In Sofia and Sofia district - 14, Pazardzhik - 14, Blagoevgrad - 8, Yambol - 8, Vidin - 7, Kyustendil - 7, Haskovo - 5, Sliven -2, and in Burgas, Pleven, Smolyan and Stara Zagora - 1 each. There are no new cases in Plovdiv.

There are four new cases of children between 2 and 15 years old - in Blagoevgrad 2 and in Haskovo -2.

There are also 9 new cases of infected medical personnel - in Pazardzhik - 7 and in Vidin - 2

