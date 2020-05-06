1758 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in the Country
For the last 24 hours, 69 positive results have been established in Bulgaria. There are 1758 confirmed cases in the country.
These data were announced at a regular briefing by the secretary of the National Operational Headquarters for combating coronavirus infection in Bulgaria Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.
The newly registered cases are as it follows: In Sofia and Sofia district - 14, Pazardzhik - 14, Blagoevgrad - 8, Yambol - 8, Vidin - 7, Kyustendil - 7, Haskovo - 5, Sliven -2, and in Burgas, Pleven, Smolyan and Stara Zagora - 1 each. There are no new cases in Plovdiv.
There are four new cases of children between 2 and 15 years old - in Blagoevgrad 2 and in Haskovo -2.
There are also 9 new cases of infected medical personnel - in Pazardzhik - 7 and in Vidin - 2
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Marks the Day of St.George the Victorious and Army Day
- » 1704 are the Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Almost 37% of the Bulgarians are Unable to Face Unexpected Financial Expenses
- » Part of the Third Line of the Sofia Subway to be Put into Exploitation in the Summer
- » PM Borissov: Because of COVID-19 many Bulgarians have Returned from Abroad and Rely on our Health System
- » The Blue and Green Zones in Sofia again after St. George's Day