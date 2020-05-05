1704 are the Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

1704 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters, as of 5:00 pm today, May 5, the Health Ministry announced. Today, another 15 new cases have been proven - in the districts as it follows: 6 in Pazardzhik, 4 in Kyustendil, 4 in Sofia and 1 in Blagoevgrad. The labs continue to work.

316 people are hospitalized. Of these, 39 are in intensive care units and clinics.

In terms of the overall picture: There are 840 COVID-19 infected men and 864 infected women.

182 are the medical staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 5 pm, the registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operations Headquarters were in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 55; Burgas - 47; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 25; Vidin - 154; Vratsa - 10; Gabrovo - 7; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 74; Lovech - 2; Montana - 20; Pazardzhik - 39; Pernik - 19; Pleven - 170; Plovdiv –79; Razgrad - 1, Rousse - 15; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 53; Smolyan - 37; Sofia - 750; Stara Zagora - 38; Haskovo - 21; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 27.

The deceased persons, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are 80. 

