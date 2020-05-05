Wizz Air with a New Route from Burgas to Vienna

Wizz Air announced the start of a new route from Burgas to Vienna.

Tickets for this exciting destination are now on sale and can be purchased on wizzair.com ot rhrough the mobile app of the airline at prices of only BGN 37.99.

The launch of the new route and plans for further development of Wizz Air's network in Bulgaria underline the long-term commitment of the airline to provide more and more accessible travel opportunities to its Bulgarian customers.

Complying with all national and international regulations and current travel restrictions, making reasoned travel possible for many clients who currently want to go home with their families.

Today's news coincides with the beginning of a new era of travel with a high degree of hygiene and disinfection. The airline recently announced the introduction of a number of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew.

As part of these new protocols, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear face masks throughout the flight, and cabin crew must also wear gloves.

Following a strict schedule, the aircraft are disinfected by an innovative antivirus solution after each flight and complete disinfection every night by the same antivirus solution.

Disinfectant wipes are provided to every passenger upon boarding the aircraft, on-board magazines are removed and passengers are encouraged to make all on-board purchases through contactless payment.

Passengers are required to follow the physical distance measures put in place by local health authorities and are encouraged to make a full online reservation to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport