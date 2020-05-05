PM Borissov: Because of COVID-19 many Bulgarians have Returned from Abroad and Rely on our Health System

"Thanks for everything you do! And beware, because you are precious to us! We rely on you a lot because medicine and science have to guide us in what we do against the coronavirus. " With these words, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov addressed the doctors, nurses and volunteers during his visit to Pirogov, where he inspected repaired clinics.

The Emergency Hospital now has a modern MRI that can be used for any kind of research. It is worth BGN 2.5 million and was purchased with funds from the government in December 2019.

Prime Minister Borissov also inspected the building of the Clinic of Neurosurgery, which has undergone a repair of BGN 2 million, allocated by the Energy Efficiency Fund. And with over BGN 3 million under the Jessica Fund. The head of the clinic, Prof. Nikolai Gabrovski, noted that the modern equipment is at the highest level, provides exceptional capabilities and high technological security.

The director of Pirogov Prof. Asen Baltov pointed out that with the 500,000 BGN, allocated by the Ministry of Health, repairs were performed in maxillofacial surgery.

"I don't give grades, I asked the professors, the nurses, the doctors - they did a great job. The state-of-the-art equipment, the best scanners, and so on are designed to prevent patients from being taken to various wards and hospitals, "Prime Minister Borissov told media after reviewing the activities performed at the emergency hospital.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that every needy patient in Bulgaria receives the necessary medical care and stressed that it was for this reason that at a moment of unprecedented challenge such as the pandemic with COVID-19, many Bulgarians from abroad returned to Bulgaria and rely on our health system.

About 280,000 patients go through the Pirogov Emergency Room annually, with about 52,000 remaining for treatment at the hospital. Each year, these indicators show an increase.