COVID-19 Worldwide: 3.6 Million Infected, 250 000 Have Died

The number of people infected with COVID-19 is almost 3.6 million, BNT reported. More than 250,000 died.

The contagion is thought to have reached Europe much earlier than claimed.

A 50-year-old man from France was diagnosed with an acute pneumonia on December 27. Doctors now believe he was infected with a coronavirus.

WHO has warned that there are more and more cases of contagion that have not been reported so far.

Europe continues to ease measures.

US reports a drop in casualties related to COVID-19, and work on finding an effective vaccine continues.

