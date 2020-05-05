The Blue and Green Zones in Sofia again after St. George's Day

As of Thursday, May 7, we are restoring the work of the blue and green zone, while at the same time we are beginning to gradually normalize the schedules of urban transport. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, BGNES reported.

"First of all, starting at May 7th, we will start with the electric transport, trams and trolls passing through the center, and from Monday I expect to get on the timetables for both the subway and the urban public transport. For now, the reduced working hours remain," she said.

Fandakova indicated if passengers' interest intensify, they would be ready to return the timetables as well.

Yordanka Fandakova announced that she is working to prepare the opening of the children's kitchens in the next few days.

"With regard to kindergartens and nurseries, we are ready to respond as soon as the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education and Science consider that this is already possible," Fandakova said.

The Mayor of Sofia presented the new Deputy Mayor for Ecology - Desislava Bileva.