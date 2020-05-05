Best-Case Scenario: We will Enter the Halls to Watch Concerts and Theatrical Performances in a Year

Society | May 5, 2020, Tuesday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Best-Case Scenario: We will Enter the Halls to Watch Concerts and Theatrical Performances in a Year www.pixabay.com

In the best-case scenario we will enter the halls to watch concerts and theatrical performances in a year.

This is the forecast of Malina Edreva - chairman of the Culture Committee of the Sofia Municipality. She stressed that she thinks more as a biologist than as chairman of the committee on culture. According to her, the timing depends on the discovery of the coronavirus vaccine, its testing, treatment and the behavior of the virus and its mutations.

"All this will not allow us to return to the halls in the way we know it."

This was made clear at an online discussion in the municipality's Facebook with representatives of the cultural industry. "The first events that can happen are drive-in theater or drive-in cinema, Edreva said in response to many questions about when there will be outdoor and indoor events in Bulgaria. It turned out that several organizations were already considering making an outdoor cinema. they are preparing such an idea, but stressed that there should be permission from the state

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cinemas, theatre, best-case scenario
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria