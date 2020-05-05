In the best-case scenario we will enter the halls to watch concerts and theatrical performances in a year.

This is the forecast of Malina Edreva - chairman of the Culture Committee of the Sofia Municipality. She stressed that she thinks more as a biologist than as chairman of the committee on culture. According to her, the timing depends on the discovery of the coronavirus vaccine, its testing, treatment and the behavior of the virus and its mutations.

"All this will not allow us to return to the halls in the way we know it."

This was made clear at an online discussion in the municipality's Facebook with representatives of the cultural industry. "The first events that can happen are drive-in theater or drive-in cinema, Edreva said in response to many questions about when there will be outdoor and indoor events in Bulgaria. It turned out that several organizations were already considering making an outdoor cinema. they are preparing such an idea, but stressed that there should be permission from the state