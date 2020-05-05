Summer Tourism Season in Bulgaria could Possibly Start on July 1

The National Operational Headquarters, which is responsible for coordinating coronavirus prevention measures in Bulgaria, said at a briefing on Tuesday that the summer tourism season could possibly start on July 1 this year, although a final decision has not yet been made.

The winter season was cut short on March 17 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the summer season has been significantly curtailed already, as it usually starts in mid- to late May.

Government ideas to salvage the tourism industry have so far not won the confidence of companies in the sector, which have become increasingly dissatisfied with the official reaction to its financial problems.

On Monday, controversial far-right politician Valery Simeonov of the United Party, which is part of the governing coalition, announced an idea to give Bulgarians 210 leva (107 euro) holiday vouchers that could be used inside the country until the end of 2021.

Simeonov also suggested the government should cover 60 per cent of the wages of people working in the tourism sector between June and August this year.

Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova is planning an advertising campaign entitled ‘Rediscover Bulgaria’, which hopes to use lower hotel prices to convince Bulgarians to take vacations in their own country, considering that options for international travel could continue to be severely limited in the coming months.

Many Bulgarians currently spend their summer vacations in Greece because of the more favourable balance between price and quality.

So far, the tourism sector has been highly sceptical about the government’s measures. For most tourism companies, the so-called ‘60/40 strategy’, in which a company applies for 60 per cent of its usual income to be paid by the state, is not working because their operations have shut down and they cannot make up the other 40 per cent as the scheme requires.

“One hundred per cent of the work has ceased and there’s no hope in sight. Above all, the uncertainty is the most worrying thing now,” Stanislav Kertikov, a guide with the highly popular Sofia Free Tours, told BIRN.

The Future for Tourism consortium, which includes 530 companies, claims that no adequate measures are being taken to prevent the sector sustaining damage and on April 15 asked for Minister of Tourism Angelkova’s resignation.

Balkanity Travel, a Bulgarian tour agency that specialises in active and sustainable travel in the region, said that many important issues related to the revival of the sector have not yet been addressed.

“So far there are no expert opinions on how to establish the health status of our clients, there are no instructions on how to deal with accommodation places, no ideas about introducing health certificates or suggestions about preventive hygiene at tourist sites, and this has to be done in collaboration with health experts,” Nikolay Lukanov of Balkanity Travel told BIRN.

“There is a lack of protection for employed staff and of guidelines for maintaining the health of workers in the sector,” Lukanov added.

EU ministers responsible for tourism discussed the possibility of ‘health passports’ on Monday but specifics still remain unclear.

Lukanov said that the Ministry of Transportation must also introduce preventive measures when international travel is greenlighted again.

He further argued that so far no adequate measures have been taken to compensate the tourism companies that have sustained losses, and no fund set up to guarantee cover for tourists in case of problems with their trip or the bankruptcy of the company providing it./BalkanInsight