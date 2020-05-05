Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Inspecting Pirogov Hospital in Sofia



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is inspecting Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. This time, however, he is taking serious anti-epidemic measures and showed a live broadcast from his Facebook account.

Pirogov is one of the main hospitals where Covid-19 coronavirus treatment is used. Probably that is why during his visit today PM Borisov is wearing a tight-fitting mask, but also with goggles and gloves.

The medics acquainted him with the latest acquisitions and innovations in the medical institution. The director of the hospital, Prof. Asen Baltov, showed the new nuclear magnetic resonance.