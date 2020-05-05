Minister Krasimir Valchev: The School Year will End without Attendance

The school year will end without attendance – electronically, and students will return for the most important exams - after 7th grade and for the state matriculation exams, BNR reported.

The required social distancing and disinfection will be guaranteed at the exams, said Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev at a briefing. School-goers whose inclusion in distance training has been ineffective will be worked with during the summer in attendance.  

The students graduating secondary schools will have no problem applying for higher educational establishments in the country and abroad, Minister Valchev said. 

