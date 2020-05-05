Turkey is Beginning to Ease Restrictions Imposed because of the Coronavirus

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has announced that he will begin to gradually ease the bans imposed because of the coronavirus from May 11, Reuters reports.

Erdogan said they will be able to open razors and beauty salons by next Monday, provided they put in place certain hygiene procedures for clients. "They will only be allowed to operate at half capacity and only upon pre-registration," Erdogan said.

Shopping malls will also be reopened, but will have to comply with a number of prescriptions sent to them by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Commerce.

Clothing, shoes and handbags stores will also be allowed to open on May 11th.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said that senior and youth citizens will be allowed outside for four hours for one day a week from next weekend and that travel restrictions would be lifted for seven cities, excluding Istanbul, Izmir and capital city Ankara.

The restrictions will be lifted for Erzurum, Aydin, Hatay, Malatya, Mersin, Antalya and Mugla but remain in place for 24 other provinces, Erdogan said, quoted by Reuters.

Erdogan also said that people over 65 will be allowed to walk outdoors for several hours, even during curfew.

The experiment will begin on Sunday, May 10, with only adults allowed to leave between 11am and 3pm.