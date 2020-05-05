Australia Allocates more than $ 450 Million for a Coronavirus Vaccine

Australian authorities will spend more than $ 450 million to develop a coronavirus vaccine, to find drugs and create diagnostic tools. This was stated by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Australia will allocate $ 352 million (about $ 230.3 million) for a global effort to control 19 and find a vaccine. We will also send $ 15 million ($ 9.8 million) to the Global Innovation Diagnostic Coalition for the Innovative Diagnosis Fund and to fund the development of new diagnostic tools, "Morrison said in a statement posted on the government website .

The Prime Minister stressed that the government would also allocate $ 337 million ($ 220.2 million) to undertake research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection. These funds will be distributed among leading national organizations and departments whose activities are focused on studying the virus, finding drugs and creating a vaccine.

There are currently 6,849 cases of coronavirus infection in Australia. 70 people are hospitalized, 5 859 have recovered, 96 patients died.