For the Past 24 Hours: 57 Newly Infected and 4 more Death Cases

There are 57 newly infected people in the last 24 hours. There are 11 areas active. This was made clear during a briefing of the Secretary of the National Operational Staff Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov.

Of the new cases, 6 are in Sofia. In Vidin - 21, Yambol - 11, Pleven - 7, Haskovo - 4, Blagoevgrad - 2, Montana - 2, Veliko Turnovo - 1, Gabrovo - 1, Kyustendil - 1, Sliven - 1. 7 children between 4 and 18 years old from Yambol, Haskovo and Vidin

are among the newly infected.

21 people haverecovered in the last 24 hours. There are 4 new death cases.

 

