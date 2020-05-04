Today is the International Firefighters’ Day
Firefighters dedicate their lives to the protection of life and property. Sometimes that dedication is in the form of countless hours volunteered over many years, in others it is many selfless years working in the industry. In all cases it risks the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter’s life.
International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is a time where the world’s community can recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. It is also a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.
International Firefighters’ Day is observed each year on 4th May.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 3 356 205 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide
- » Japan Extended the State of Emergency until 31 May
- » Over 1 Million People Worldwide have Recovered from the Coronavirus
- » The Forbidden City in Beijing Opens Doors for Visitors on May 1st
- » Bulgaria has Officially Applied for the Eurozone
- » Greta Thunberg with a Donation to Fight COVID-19